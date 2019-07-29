SUNBURY — Northumberland County’s District Attorney’s Office is busier than ever preparing for four homicide trials, including one death penalty case.
Stack the complicated homicide cases on top of other high-profile cases — including an alleged serial rapist and another manslaughter case — and the normal court proceedings, the office is facing plenty of work.
Matulewicz’s office is preparing to prosecute homicide suspects Brian Heffner, Jose Colon, Sabian Ebersole and Christopher Weston. Matulewicz said he is seeking the death penalty in Colon’s case, which will be costly for the county.
“The hours are countless and constant,” DA Tony Matulewicz said. “Evidence comes in continuously. Lab tests take time, things trickle in. People come forward. People are interviewed a second time and new things are revealed.”
Murder cases cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Michael Harrell case — he was arrested in 2008 and convicted in 2010 of double homicide after shooting two Sunbury residents — set the high bar price.
“The cost for the Harrell matter was around $350,000,” Northumberland County Court Administrator Kevin O’Hearn said. “The cost is higher for this matter due to the need to appoint counsel that was death penalty certified. All of the county’s public defenders had a conflict and therefore we needed to appoint counsel. I would think that a homicide case handled by a county public defender would cost around $150,000 to $200,000.”
Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare said the case was time-consuming. “We have to continue to investigate and investigate,” Hare said. “That costs money to departments as we continue to get more evidence gathered even after the case is closed because of appeals.”
Matulewicz agreed. “Even cases that are adjudicated, the defendant may be filing appeals years down the road,” he said.
Heavy workoads
Matulewicz said it’s not the cost of the homicide trials that is bank-breaking, it’s the back-breaking work for his staff.
“Our staff is dealing with 300 cases each,” Matulewicz said. “This is a tremendous burden on our staff. Everything has to be spot on and everything is challenged.”
Matulewicz’s staff is under a union contract that sets their salary at 33 hours a week. The DA said each of them is giving more than 40 hours for free.
“There is no money for overtime and all I can do is give comp time,” he said. “I am so lucky to have such a dedicated staff. People don’t realize we have to meet with police, witnesses and victims and all of this takes time.”
Matulewicz said its a tremendous effort just to track everything.
“This is in addition to 200 juvenile cases a year, appeals and various other hearings,” he said. “I should have someone just to do appeals.”
Matulewicz said he has requested more help in his office and is hoping that the number of assistant district attorneys will grow in the next year. He currently has four assistants with one vacancy.
“Even the public defender's office needs more help,” he said. “My case load is up more than 25 percent since 2015. People need to know that every case takes time. You have to run criminal history, get discovery, review the case. Even if they plead guilty it takes time. There is a lot of stuff before charges are even filed. Sometimes these investigations result in no charges but it takes time. People need to know that every case is important.”
“We had a record-setting amount of cases in 2018,” Matulewicz said. “We had more than 2,200 cases.”
Public defenders
Chief Public Defender Ed Greco, who is death penalty certified, represented Miranda Barbour in the 2013 slaying of Troy LaFerrara, of Port Trevorton. Barbour, along with her husband, Elytte Barbour, pleaded guilty to murder in 2015. The married couple lured LaFerrara off of a dating website and brutally stabbed him to death.
Greco said his office is also struggling with the case load and is conflicted out on all four current homicide cases. “Even though we aren’t dealing with those, we are dealing with serious crimes. These are not minor crimes that our office is seeing.”
Greco said the public defender's office has three full-time employees and himself.
“We are just getting hammered,” he said. “It’s a lot to keep up with.
Continuous hearings
Heffner, 38, is accused of killing Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, on Sept. 12, 2017. The case is nearly two years old and has been complex. The district attorney’s office continues to deal with pre-trial motions and hearings.
Two weeks ago, President Judge Charles Saylor ordered two video interviews between Heffner and state police suppressed.
In the interviews, Heffner allegedly admitted that a gun went off and killed Maschal but Saylor agreed with the defense motion that Heffner’s Fifth Amendment rights were violated when Heffner asked for a lawyer multiple times during an October 2017 interview with three police officers.
Maschal was found off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
“Murder cases take more time because they are ‘litigated more intensely because the stakes are higher,’” Matulewicz said.
Death penalty case
Colon, 43, of Shamokin, may be the most high profile case in the county. Colon faces death penalty for allegedly shooting and killing Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018.
Matulewicz announced his office would seek the death penalty. Colon’s defense attorney, Jim Best, of Sunbury, filed a motion to delay proceedings pending a decision by the state Supreme Court involving the death penalty in Pennsylvania.
Best is working with a mitigation expert. Saylor rescheduled the trial for the October term.
Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Ortiz. Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots.
He allegedly confessed to the murder during an interview March 7 at the state police station at Stonington, according to a criminal complaint. Colon admitted to striking Ortiz in the head and face outside her apartment on Rock Street, continuing the assault after she was knocked to the ground, according to documents. Colon told police he dragged the bloodied woman to a nearby dirt lot at Rock and Spurzheim streets where he shot her once and left her body before fleeing, the complaint states.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of an officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
The legal effort to find the death penalty unconstitutional is tied to two death-row inmates: Jermont Cox, who was ordered to die for a murder from 1992 in Philadelphia, and Kevin Marinelli, who was convicted in the 1994 torture death of Kulpmont resident Conrad Dumchock. The high court has set a Sept. 11 hearing date for oral arguments on the petition by Cox and Marinelli.
“Everyone in the office, unless there’s a conflict, contributes to the homicide cases,” Matulewicz said. His office has four assistant district attorneys on staff right now and one vacant position.
“It takes a lot of time, an enormous amount of time. I can’t say, it’s bits and pieces here and there. You can’t put a cap on it.”
Drug deal gone bad
Ebersole, 18, of Coal Township, is accused of shooting and killing David Rivera on Jan. 24, 2018, over a $20 drug deal in Coal Township.
Sunbury Police Officer in Charge Brad Hare said homicide cases are not easy on police departments or the district attorney’s office.
“These are things that we wish didn’t happen to anyone,” Hare said. “We are there for the victim’s families and we are there to investigate a homicide even after an arrest is made. It takes man-hours on the department, overtime and constant contact with the district attorney.”
Ebersole was 17 — less than two months from turning 18 — when police say he shot and killed Rivera. Because taking a gun to a drug deal is considered a “very substantial threat of public safety,” Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor ruled in September that Ebersole’s case would be tried as an adult.
Fatal crash
Weston, 37, of Shenandoah, allegedly caused the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz in 2018.
Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Appeals
Due to a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence, the county has several older cases back in county court.
Norman Gundrum Jr., 42, who was sentenced to life without parole in 1995, will be re-sentenced on Oct. 2 and 3. He was 15 years old when he fatally stabbed a friend in Milton in 1993
Brandon Brown, who was 15 years old when he kidnapped, raped and killed his 6-year-old neighbor in Coal Township in 2001, also filed a similar appeal through the Post-Conviction Relief Act. He has no scheduled upcoming hearings.
Brown, now age 33 and jailed at SCI-Forest in Marienville, was convicted in 2003, and was sentenced as an adult to a life sentence for first-degree homicide and a consecutive term of 17 to 70 years for two counts each of kidnapping and rape.
Matulewicz’s office is also dealing a possible serial rapist. John Kurtz, 43, of Shamokin, a former state prison guard who’s an alleged serial rapist was charged in December 2017.
Police said that over several years, Kurtz broke into victims’ homes, kidnapped them, took them to another location and raped them. State police said the latest charges involved the attempted kidnapping and rape of two victims between October 2013 and December 2017. Victims were in Mayberry Township, Montour County, and Franklin Township, Columbia County, police said.