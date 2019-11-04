SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Assessment denied UPMC Susquehanna's request for tax exemption for the hospital's Sunbury location.
Northumberland County Chief Assessor Tiffany Kaseman said UPMC can appeal the decision to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas. UPMC has 30 days from the date of the letter — Oct. 30 — to file the appeal and then it will go before a county judge.
The former Sunbury Community Hospital, located at 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury, was purchased from for-profit Quorum Health by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna on Oct. 6, 2017. The property in Sunbury has been taxed since 2006 when Quorum Health, under Sunbury Hospital Corporation, purchased it from nonprofit Sunbury Community Hospital, according to county assessment records.
The UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury properties, which are assessed at a total value of $2,399,200, are across 20 different parcels in the same area of N. 11th St. If successful, the three taxing bodies would give up $371,800 in property tax revenue: $224,325 from Shikellamy School District, $74,975 from the city of Sunbury and $72,500 from Northumberland County, according to Kaseman.
