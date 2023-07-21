SUNBURY — Sunbury and other county entities will have $50,000 to use after Northumberland County Commissioners allocated a combined $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 22 municipalities.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano met with Councilman Ric Reichner and Mayor Josh Brosious on Friday and delivered the check to City Hall.
Reichner said he was thankful for the funds.
"We appreciate the continued efforts to work together," he said. "We plan to use the money to fix up the public works building, and it much needed money."
Reichner said the building was beginning to be in need of repairs.
"We thank the commissioners for always being there to help," he said.
The grants required a 50 percent match and are to be used for improvements, emergency services and blight, Chief Clerk Nate Savidge said.
The county was awarded $17.6 million in ARPA funds, and county leaders have already awarded just more than $7 million, Schiccatano said.
Northumberland County distributed funds to its own departments as well, including purchasing body cameras for the sheriff’s department, upgrades for county records, and Northumberland County Courthouse improvements.
Schiccatano said Coal Township, Delaware Township, Lower Augusta, Marion Heights, Kulpmont, McEwensville, Milton, Mount Carmel, Point Township, Shamokin, Upper Augusta and Sunbury received $50,000.
Schiccatano said he was happy to be able to help all of Northumberland County.
"We want to be able to help when we can," he said. "We are all pleased to be able to hand out this money to our municipalities that are in need."
Savidge said the money is used to complete projects.
“This money will help get these completed without costing any extra tax money to be used.”
The county is looking to replace all the carpeting in all county buildings in the near future using the American Rescue funds, Savidge said.
Brosious said the money will come in handy.
"We appreciate this and those funds will be going to restore the public works building," he said.
Schiccatano said all the unallocated funds must be used by 2025.