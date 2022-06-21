SUNBURY — Eighteen entities in Northumberland County received checks from county commissioners for COVID-19 relief funds on Tuesday.
Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best and other county leaders invited those recipients to the county administration center to receive the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for projects involving sewer, water, stormwater or bridges. Between 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and the current ARPA Funding, the county has given out $4,841,234.36 to municipalities, schools, non-profits and small businesses, including $2.908 million on Tuesday to seven municipalities, four municipal authorities and seven public libraries.
"It makes us feel great," said Riverside Borough President John Domanski, who accepted one of the largest checks at $1 million. "This gets us some badly needed repairs to the sewer system."
It will be used to upgrade the sanitary waste system to prevent groundwater infiltration, inspect all sanitary waste lines via camera, note all penetrations, and develop plans to repair all known breeches into the waste system. It will also be used to remove septic tanks and sump pumps from sanitary waste system to prevent groundwater infiltration into sanitary waste system in the residential area in the west end of Riverside.
Kulpmont Mayor Bob Slaby accepted a $300,000 check to address drainage. Stormwater comes downhill from the northern end of Kulpmont and flows toward the residents on the west side.
"They get the brunt of rainwater," said Slaby. "It's like Niagara Falls when it rains. This is going to help the borough. Without this, we would have to fix it by raising taxes. It's a help to any municipality getting this money."
All seven libraries in the county — Mount Carmel Public Library, Coal-Township-Shamokin Public Library, Ralpho Township Public Library, Montgomery House Library, Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library and Priestly-Forsyth Memorial Library — received $10,000 each. Directors said the funds will be used for programs and operating expenses.
"We're incredibly grateful they thought of us," said Milton Library Director Kris LaVanish. "It's nice the county recognizes the value of the libraries.
Melissa Rowse, the director of Degenstein Library, said the county does not provide funding to the libraries in its annual budgets.
"This is huge for us," she said.
Each applicant and project was vetted by Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, of Harrisburg. Each applicant other than libraries needed to have 50 percent in matching funds and have the project completed within two years, said Schiccatano.
"We wanted to do something where all taxpayers could benefit," said Schiccatano. "These municipalities would have to have raised taxes to get these projects done. Now they don't have to."
Best said she is particularly thankful for her fellow commissioners for providing funding for the libraries.
"They are in dire need of funding, especially Mount Carmel," she said.
The following municipalities also received funding: Ralpho Township Municipal Authority, $500,000; Sunbury Municipal Authority, $300,000; Point Township, $200,000; Point Township Municipal Authority, $125,000; Zerbe Township, $100,000; Turbot Township, $95,000; Washington Township, $93,000; Ralpho Township, $75,000; and Kulpmont Marion Heights Joint Municipal Authority, $50,000.
Sunbury was approved for the the largest check at $1.5 million for water/sewer/stormwater upgrades at Susquehanna Avenue, but the check has not been distributed yet while working out some of the details of the project with the county, according to Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery.
Washington Township was the only entity to be approved for a bridge project. The others are for sewer, water or stormwater.
Skavery said the county has already allocated $193,292 to Snydertown earlier this year for its sewage treatment plant. The $619,892 project will upgrade the treatment plant, located on South Main Street, Snydertown.
The county also has pending allocations to approve: $250,000 for Herndon/Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority, $800,000 for Northumberland, $210,000 for Northumberland Borough Sewer Department, $80,000 for Mount Carmel Township and $50,000 for Turbotville, said Skavery.
The county has also used $17,140 for COVID tests and $7,413 for PPE for the county jail, said Skavery.
In total, the county approved nearly $8 million worth of ARPA funds, about half its allocation. Skavery said he expects the next allocation to be delivered "soon."