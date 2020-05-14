SUNBURY — The director of the Northumberland County Board of Elections resigned this week three weeks before the election.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano confirmed that Tara Purcell submitted her resignation on May 8, effective Monday. The primary election with new voting machines is on June 2.
"Everything is under control," said Schiccatano. "We have taken care of it and everything is in place."
Purcell did not provide a reason and she hasn't "really talked to anyone about it," said Schiccatano.
The county contracted with Pat Nace, the former Snyder County Board of Elections Director who retired in February, to help oversee the department and the election. Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy and other department employees are also assisting.
"After this election is over, we'll sit down and see how we go forward," said Schiccatano. "We'll be posting the job."
Purcell was promoted to director in August when Alisha Elliot resigned. She served as Elliott's assistant for two years.