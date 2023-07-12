SUNBURY — Emergency responders will now be able to see all active incidents occurring in Northumberland County, which will allow for better communication between departments, according to officials.
Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nate Savidge said the county approved an extra function to its Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) interface, which allows police departments, fire departments and emergency responders to be able to see any incidents that are happening within the county.
"This will allow our emergency responders to be able to communicate on a better level," Savidge said.
County Commissioners and Savidge worked extensively with police, fire officials and emergency responders on getting the new interface up and running, Savidge said.
"We had several meetings, and we were able to get this ironed out," he said.
Northumberland County 911 Coordinator Brandon Ulrich said departments across the valley will have universal access to the call details, address the incident is taking place at and what type of emergency. Ulrich said first responders will also have the ability to change the status of the responding department.
Savidge said he was grateful everyone worked together.
"I am glad we were able to restore the functions," he said. "This was a big deal to our emergency responders, and now everyone will be able to see and navigate incidents much more effectively."
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he is also happy to have worked out the details for the safety of residents.
"This is something that will allow all of our emergency responders to work together for the safety of our residents," he said.