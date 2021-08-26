SUNBURY — A small crowd of people came out for an early dinner and social hour at the Northumberland County Fair on Wednesday afternoon, getting their meal in before the main event: The big tractor pull scheduled for the opening night of the fair.
Kids were there playing games and having a good time while getting dinner in a low-key environment. The Northumberland County Fair dubbed the “Biggest Little Fair in Pennsylvania,” runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds at 522 Seven Points Road, outside of Sunbury.
Tanner Renard celebrated his ninth birthday with his family, hitting the games and bounce house, grabbing a bite to eat before the tractor pulls.
“Going to the fair was one of my birthday presents,” he said. “It’s a pretty cool present.”
His older sister Chloe won her brother a fidget spinner in the cork-shooting game.
“It’s been fun. The games have been my favorite,” Chloe said. “It took a few tries, but I got it.”
The small crowd circled the grounds, playing the pick a duck game, a cork shooting game to knock over cups, and a fishing pole game to catch sharks to win a prize. There were inflatable bounce houses and mazes. Food options ranged from milkshakes and burgers to funnel cakes, lemonade and other fair food.
“It’s very nice here,” Chloe said. “It’s laid back, there’s not a lot of lines. We are in the front row of everything.”
Max Shipe, 12, also enjoyed the small crowds as well. It allowed him time to stop and listen to a Bible story and get some free school supplies.
His brother Ace quickly finished a burger in the heat, admitting “the food has been the best part.”
Their mother, Stephanie, said she was excited about spending the opening night at the fair.
“It’s a chance to support a local event that is close to home,” she said. “There is something for everybody. Everyone in the family can enjoy everything.”