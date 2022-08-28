SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Fair once again did not disappoint visitors as people had the chance to enjoy a day out with fun, food and a beautiful sunny day.
The fair kicked off Wednesday and ran through Saturday at the fair grounds on Seven Points Road.
“This is a lot of fun,” 4-year-old Eli Britten, of Shamokin, said while playing a game. “I am having a great time.”
Fair organizers said the Mid Penn Tractor Pullers returned to the track for the seventh year earlier this week, and there was plenty of baked goods, a pet costume parade and contest, the Farmer Triathlon, which asks participants to stack and/or throw hay bales and a pedal tractor competition and plenty of entertainment and child games.
“I think it’s nice,” Daniel Britten, 32, of Shamokin said. “It is a great day to get out of the house and come out and enjoy the fair.”
New this year was the Corn Hole Tournament and Saturday night ended with a fireworks display.
“I like the games, Eli Britten said. “They are so fun to play.”
People strolled the grounds and had their choice of various sweet treats and fair foods, while getting to see some entertainment.
“It’s nice for our area to have this,” Daniel Britten said. “It is nice to be able to come out and enjoy it.”