SUNBURY — Emily Simon watched her 4-year-old son on horseback with a look of pride on Monday afternoon.
Her child Charlie Simon was diagnosed last year with autism and a genetic disorder called Sotos syndrome. Children with special needs like Charlie are offered free riding time at the Snyder farm on Foye Road in Lower Augusta Township as part of a program called A Different Pace.
“When we got him up on the horse, I think that was the most peaceful I’ve ever seen him, honestly,” said Simon, of Sunbury. “The way he was just looking around and taking it all in, he really loves it.”
Charlie’s conditions cause developmental delays, behavioral issues and physical ailments.
“The very first time we were here, it took him a little bit to put the helmet on,” said Simon. “He was very nervous about it. Now he just throws it on and is ready to go.”
The farm is owned by Samantha Kelson-Snyder, a certified equine sport horse massage therapist and nursing assistant, and her husband Edward Snyder. The subject of special needs holds a special place in her heart: her oldest son Aiden, 8, has autism. Aiden is non-verbal and low functioning.
At age 2, they started doing Aiden’s speech and therapy lessons on a horse. It helped him focus, said Kelson-Snyder.
“It calms him,” she said. “On his worst days, it relaxes him. It’s like he’s a different child.”
The family moved from Wiconisco in Dauphin County to Northumberland County last year to be closer to family and to purchase the farmland. Through word of mouth and recommendations of behavioral therapists, they started offering free riding time for children with special needs. A few weeks ago, she put a post on social media and started a Facebook page.
The idea took off. She now has 20 children with needs that range from autism to Down’s Syndrome to Dandy-Walker Syndrome to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
“I’m happy they’re happy,” said Kelson-Snyder. “I’m happy the horses are being worked with. They enjoy their jobs and enjoy the kids. They know the difference between an adult riding and one of my special needs kids.”
Horses are great animals to work with children, she said.
“They’re big enough and smart enough to get different emotions and feelings from kids,” she said. “Much like a dog, they click. They enjoy it. The kids enjoy it. Seeing the kids happy is worth its weight in gold.”
Destiny Yeager, of Elysburg, has brought her son Kaycen, 5, twice to the farm after finding it on Facebook. Kaycen has a genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome, which causes delays in development, speech and cognition. Kaycen was 3 1/2 when he said his first words and only started using full sentences last year.
“The atmosphere is very friendly,” said Yeager. “Samantha is very kind, very welcoming, very calm.”
Yeager said horseback therapy is highly recommended by Kaycen’s medical team at Geisinger.
“He used to be scared of the rides at Knoebels. Any movement made him nervous,” said Yeager. “Now, he pays attention. He’s learning. He loves coming and interacting with the horse.”
Yeager said Kaycen’s condition is not always apparent, so his public meltdowns are often difficult.
“He often goes places and gets judged,” said Yeager. “It’s nice for him to come here and be himself.”
A Different Pace can be found on Facebook.