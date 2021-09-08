LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners approved another sales agreement for land at Great Stream Commons.
The commissioners voted to sell 9 acres to JM Industrial Realty LLC for $450,000. The sale is pending the company’s 90-day due diligence period. Closing is anticipated within 30 days of that period closing, according to county solicitor Jonathan DeWald.
In 2019, JM Industrial Realty LLC paid $3.75 million to Target, not Union County, for the company’s 166 acres. JM Industrial Realty is affiliated with Moran Logistics, of Watsontown, which hasn’t announced its intentions for the property.
PNK Holdings LLC, an international real estate developer, entered a pending agreement with the county last month to buy nearly 158 acres at a cost of $9,249,000. Also last month, the Board of Commissioners entered a sales agreement with River Run Foods of Northumberland for 43 acres at a cost of $1.8 million. Neither deal has closed.