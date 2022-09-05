SUNBURY — Northumberland County received more than $1.6 million in grant funding since 2019 to assist with substance use disorder.
Justin Skavery, the planning coordinator for Northumberland County, said these grants, which complement each other in some ways, are being spearheaded by the county and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
"Collectively, the grants help with the hiring of Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) to help individuals with SUD (substance use disorder) as well as assist law enforcement officials when working with a SUD individual; the hiring of specialized staff to help families impacted by SUD; support groups such as Oasis Recovery Club in Shamokin; obtain accurate data which is vital to tracking SUD patterns in the region; stigma reduction programs; and support school-based programs such as the Strengthening Families Program," said Skavery.
In 2019, the County received the Rural Response to the Opioid Epidemic Grant (RROE) from the U.S. Department of Justice in the amount of $635,000, plus an additional $40,000 to continue the project. In 2021 the County received the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program (COSSAP) Grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the amount of $595,168. In 2022, the county received a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) to help the County's Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) in the amount of$379,200.
Skavery said many county and community members were involved in making these grants work, specifically mentioning Stacey Piecuch and Olivia Oden of United Way; Emanual Giorgini, director of Northumberland County Drug & Alcohol; Carmine Picarelli, director of Northumberland County BH/IDS; Tracy Shoener, fiscal officer, BH/IDS; Jerome Alex, fiscal officer, BH/IDS; Kevin O'Hearn, court administrator; Tim Heitzman, probation department director; and Maryrose McCarthy, former chief clerk.
"These grants are a collaborative effort of all Northumberland County human service agencies, courts, providers and community partners," said Giorgini. "While the different grants fund various initiatives and resources, the overall goal is to enhance and expand our ability to engage individuals with substance use disorder into treatment."