Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Cameron County in north central Pennsylvania... Central Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Columbia County in central Pennsylvania... Elk County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Montour County in central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Potter County in north central Pennsylvania... Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania... Central Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 1243 PM EDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Ralston to Tamarack to Reynoldsville, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 247. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 99 near mile marker 85. Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29. This includes the following highways... Route 11 near west of Danville...and from east of Danville to Berwick. Route 15 from Lewisburg to near Liberty. Route 119 from near Sykesville to south of DuBois. Route 219 between near Cherry Tree and I-80...and from Brockport to Johnsonburg. Route 220 from near Bellefonte on I-80 to north of Dushore. Route 322 from the Jefferson county line to north of Port Matilda. Locations impacted include... Williamsport, Bloomsburg, St. Marys, Berwick, Lock Haven, DuBois, Milton, Clearfield, Lewisburg, Danville, Montoursville and Jersey Shore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. There is no safe place on a highway when a snow squall hits. Visibility and traction are immediately lost in whiteout conditions, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel or safely exit the highway before the snow squall arrives. Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for sudden loss of traction. &&