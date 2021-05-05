SUNBURY — Voters in Northumberland County requested approximately 3,000 mail-in ballots for the primary election on May 18.
At Tuesday's public county meeting, County Board of Elections Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said the amount is about 25 percent of what it was in the general election in November.
The county worked with Elections Systems and Software to rectify jamming issues that were experienced in the general election, said Savidge.
The election office is also working with one part-time employee and a co-Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips, who replaced Caleb Shaffer in March. Shaffer was hired to oversee the election office in Snyder County, said Savidge.
Also, the office is using a consultant one to two hours a week now, he said.
May 3 was the last day to register to vote before the primary election May 11 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot. May 18 by 8 p.m. is the the last day to for the county to receive mail-in and civilian absentee ballots.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER