SUNBURY — Henry “Snapper” Reese, a hero of the Civil War who later served as police chief and burgess of Shamokin, was the subject of the first spring program of the Northumberland County Historical Society held Sunday at the Hunter House.
David Williams of Valley View, a mining engineer who has been spearheading efforts to get a posthumous Medal of Honor for Reese, was the guest presenter.
Williams said when he first learned about Reese’s story he found it a “fascinating piece of history.”
“After learning about it, and knowing the dangers of what he did (during his service), I just knew I had to try to find the family.”
Who was Henry Reese?
Sgt. Henry Reese was 26 at the time he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served in the 48th Pennsylvania Infantry in Company F.
An immigrant hailing from Wales, he was recruited in Schuylkill County, where his family lived (in Minersville) and where he worked from a young age in the coal mines.
Using a slideshow presentation, Williams explained how during the Battle of the Crater on July 30, 1864, both the Union and Confederate sides had reached a stalemate in Petersburg, Va.
A mining engineer from Pottsville, Lt. Col. Henry Pleasants, suggested the men build a mine. So they dug a tunnel under the Confederate camp and filled the mine with explosives, planning to detonate the explosives and attack the Confederates. The mine was 200 feet long, 50 feet wide and 25 feet deep, explained Williams, and between 8,000-12,000 pounds of black powder was put into the magazines.
“This was considered the largest blast in wartime history until the atomic bomb was dropped in World War II,” he explained.
The Union soldiers had hoped that this blast would end the stalemate and lead them to a battle victory. But then something went wrong.
Williams explained that the fuse lit and the soldiers sat back and waited; but nothing happened. That’s when Reese and another soldier, Lt. Jacob Douty, volunteered to crawl back into the mine and relight the fuse.
“That says bravery to me,” said Williams. “That is courage.”
Reese found where the fuse burned out, cleared and relit it and “scrambled to get out.”
“Those are a couple of acts of bravery right there,” he said.
As a result, the mine exploded and approximately 280 Confederate troops were killed or wounded by the blast and two of the four guns in the battery were destroyed beyond repair, creating an opening for the Union soldiers to go into Petersburg.
While it worked initially, taking the Confederates off guard, the rest of the battle did not go as planned, and it ended up being a major failure for the Union.
“The whole thing was a debacle,” said Williams. “Their canons were still intact and they began shooting into the crater and that’s when casualties happened. The battle part was terrible. Gen. (Ulysses S.) Grant witnessed it and said it was the saddest part he’d seen during the Civil War.”
Despite the way things ended, Reese and Douty were still seen as heroes, and later General John Parke formally recommended Reese as well as Douty and 58 others to be given the Medal of Honor in 1865.
Reese came home to Shamokin following the war where he became sheriff and later, burgess. He owned various properties in the area, including a hotel where Wild Bill Hickok, a famous gunfighter, was rumored to have visited.
Somewhere along the way, the paperwork got lost, and many soldiers never received the Medal of Honors they were nominated for, including Reese and Douty.
When Williams read Reese’s story, his interest was peaked, and he went searching for any living descendants. That’s when he found Edwin and David Lichtel of Elysburg, Reese’s twice and three-times great grandsons, respectively. Both were in attendance at Sunday’s program.
Both men had heard stories passed down through the generations and are glad to see someone trying to help get Reese the recognition he deserves.
“We’ve been in touch (with Williams) and been to several of his presentations,” said Edwin. “We know a lot of the history.”
David Lichtel said after Williams reached out a few years ago, it got him even more interested in his family’s history.
“It made me really want to go dig,” he said.
Williams wrote a letter to the office of U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, requesting that Reese be reconsidered for the honor, and completed the necessary paperwork. But in April 2022 he received a response that said the office was “unable to facilitate the request.”
The office, Williams said, essentially told him that the records were reviewed in 1896 by the Records and Pensions office and the recommendation was denied. Medal of Honor recipients “must distinguish themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity, risking a loss of life above and beyond the call of duty,” according to the National Medal of Honor Museum.
“I don’t know what more you can do to get an award,” said Williams. “I think the department has the paperwork mixed up.”
Williams isn’t done fighting to get the Medal of Honor bestowed on Reese. He is still working with Meuser’s office as well as the War Department of Medals, hoping for reconsideration.
As for Reese himself, he died on May 3, 1893 after suffering an abscessed tooth. He is buried in the Shamokin Cemetery.