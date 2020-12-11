SUNBURY — The homicide case against Sabian Ebersole will not come to a trial in January in Northumberland County Court.
President Judge Charles Saylor on Friday determined that there were too many factors that needed to be resolved before sending the case of Ebersole, 20, to jury selection and trial next month. Ebersole, who has been incarcerated since Jan. 25, 2018, was arrested when he was 17 in the death of David Rivera over a $20 drug deal on Jan. 24, 2018.
The biggest factor of whether to join the case with that of two witnesses John Feather, 20, of Shamokin, and Seth Lytle, 22, of Middleburg. The hearing on Friday was set to argue the merits, but not all attorneys were able to attend.
Furthermore, Ebersole's Defense Attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, said via teleconference that he has not received the full discovery yet.
Saylor also said he was concerned with bringing in potential jurors while cases of COVID-19 are spiking. The governor's order recently recommended that no more than 10 people should gather indoors, he said.
"It's not appropriate to put jurors at risk in January," Saylor said
Ebersole originally pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter but Saylor rejected the original plea deal earlier this year. Ebersole was set to go to trial on criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.
Three witnesses now face felony robbery charges along with falsifying statements to authorities. Feather, Lytle, and Madison Collins, 19, of Coal Township, were charged in March with felony robbery, hindering prosecution and misdemeanor false statements to authorities. Collins, who was 16 at the time, had her case returned to juvenile court.
Coal Township police say Feather, Collins, Lytle and Rivera set up a meeting with a man on January 24, 2018, in order to rob him of marijuana. When the meeting took place, an attempt to take the marijuana by force occurred and Ebersole allegedly shot Rivera.
The three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night, police said.