SUNBURY — Annie Reilly recently moved back to the Valley after living in Virginia for 13 years.
The Selinsgrove resident, who was born and raised in Ashland, has experience working at the Northumberland County and Columbia/Montour Counties aging agencies. For this reason, Reilly came out on Thursday afternoon to the Northumberland County Human Services Job Fair at the human services complex on Second Street to inquire about a job.
“There was something on Facebook, and I was interested in it,” said Reilly. “I believe that God leads me through by any means. I work in protective services. When people are in crisis, I jump in and make a plan.”
The Human Services departments have nearly 50 positions available among the three agencies of Area Agency on Aging, Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Drug and Alcohol Services and Children and Youth. Children and Youth alone has a 51 percent vacancy rate.
“It’s hard for local government to compete with private businesses,” said Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) Administrator Karen Leonovich, one of the organizers. “We lost a lot of staff during COVID, we lost a lot of staff to a higher salary.”
Katrina Gownley, the administrator for Northumberland County Children and Youth, said the current staff is “working around the clock.”
“We need to get more people out there with families,” she said. “We have both degree and non-degree positions. It’s a very rewarding job and very flexible with a nice work environment and great staff. If you want to make a difference in a child’s life, this is the job for you.”
Although demanding and stressful at times, care management is highly rewarding, particularly if employees enjoy problem-solving, said Leonovich.
“Many caseworkers report feeling fulfilled from the everyday activities of their jobs and the people whose lives they touch,” she said.
Michael Wernett, of Sunbury, said he came out to find a job in accounting. He has been a part-time employee during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help take care of his son with special needs.
“It’s nice to have the extra time, but I feel my personal best when I work full-time,” he said.
Leonovich said she was pleased to see county Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best, Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy and incoming Chief Clerk Nathan Savidge attend the event in support.
“We have great employees, and we would like to bring in more to the team,” said Schiccatano.
Administrators said the county offers competitive salaries, a robust benefits package to all full-time staff, including health insurance, prescription medication coverage, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, retirement plan, 14 holidays and paid time off.
All positions are considered local government civil service positions.
Anyone interested who couldn’t make the job fair is asked to contact any of the agencies for further information or visit www.employment.pa.gov. The AAA can be reached at 570-495-2395, Area Agency on Aging, Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Drug and Alcohol Services can be reached at 570-495-2040 and call 570-988-4237 for Children and Youth.