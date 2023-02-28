COAL TOWNSHIP — The Northumberland County Jail has immediate openings for correctional officers at the facility in Coal Township.
The PA CareerLink Columbia/Montour/Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties advertised that the jail has many openings for full and part time positions.
The starting hourly rate for correctional officers is $15.50 per hour. On-site interviews are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
These openings are posted on CareerLink's website at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov. Search for job posting #18259947.
Applicants can also contact the county at 570-509-2704.e