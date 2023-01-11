The Daily Item
Northumberland County Jail (NCJ) recently earned full compliance from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC).
Prison officials were alerted of the designation for the 2022 inspection period by Tabb Bickell, executive deputy secretary for Institutional Operations for the DOC. Bickell said the jail is now exempt from the normal one-year inspection cycle. As such, the next inspection cycle for the facility will be in 2024.
“I’m proud of all my correctional officers, staff and administration. To accomplish what we have in six months is extraordinary,” Warden Tom Reisinger said. “We have earned full compliance and have met or exceeded all Title 37, Chapter 95, state inspection standards.
“Accomplishing this milestone during a pandemic shows the dedication and hard work being completed in a thankless and dangerous profession.”
According to the DOC, there were no deficiencies or citations in the latest report.
“Warden Reisinger and the Jail staff deserve credit for their efforts in operating this facility in accordance with statewide correctional standards,” Bickell wrote in a letter to President Judge Charles Saylor and the prison board.
“With continued support from the county commissioners and the prison board, we will keep moving forward every day to make NCJ even better,” Reisinger said.
The statewide inspection was conducted on Nov. 3, Bickell said. The inspection showed the facility met full compliance with administrative standards, regulations and facilities.
“Staff commitment to compliance is evident throughout the facility,” Bickell wrote. “Staff should be proud of their accomplishments and are encouraged to maintain this level of compliance.”