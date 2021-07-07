SUNBURY — Northumberland County Jail Warden Bruce Kovach said hiring issues are still a problem at the facility in Coal Township.
Responding to a question from President Judge Charles Saylor at Tuesday's prison board meeting at the administration center in Sunbury, Kovach said "not well" when asked how the recruitment efforts are going.
"In the last 40 days we've had one applicant," said Kovach.
Kovach reiterated that the issues and efforts remain the same as they have in the previous discussions. The jail is consistently short-staffed by 10 to 20 correctional officers at any given time, a problem he and other board members stress is an issue across other correctional facilities and employers.
He said he has advertised in local newspapers, posted on career websites, posted on the county website, worked with CareerLink and had a presence at schools and job fairs.
Overtime hours are at 21,268.51, equalling $456,546.48, for the first 13 pay periods of 2021. The 2020 numbers were at $307,643.06 at this time last year.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano also asked whether Kovach planned to meet with PrimeCare Medical to discuss rising costs of medical expenses.
June's monthly bill for PrimeCare was $98,890.44 for regular expenses, which it has been consistently for at least a year, said administrative assistant Brenda Walburn.
Schiccatano said the county should negotiate with PrimeCare to bring the expenses down when inmates are down because PrimeCare increases the cost when inmates are above a certain number.