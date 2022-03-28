A "state of emergency" at the Northumberland County Jail and the retirement of Warden Bruce Kovach will be part of a special prison board meeting set for Tuesday.
The prison board announced a special meeting will be held at noon at the Northumberland County Administration building.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the state of emergency is because the jail is low on guards and is reconstructing the staff. The designation, Schiccatano said, "means we can go to the state and ask for help if we need to," he said. "We are working hard to get things done and we will discuss more during the special meeting."
Kovach said on Monday he is retiring after seven years as the warden because he has family issues and it was time to retire.
"It's been a challenging seven years and I went through the prison fire in Sunbury and the building of the new jail in Coal Township and COVID-19 all during my time," he said. "I tried to do my best for the county and it is just time."
Kovach was in the federal prison system for 28 years before accepting the job as the county jail warden.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.