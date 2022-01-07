SUNBURY — Northumberland County joined 60 other counties in Pennsylvania this week that have signed on to a historic national opioid settlement.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that 10 more Pennsylvania counties have signed on to the historic national opioid settlement, bringing the total to 60 out of 67 counties across the Commonwealth. The 60 counties now include Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour.
“I am encouraged to see so many counties signing on to this historic settlement that will bring millions of dollars in resources as soon as next year to combat this crisis. There is still time for the remaining local governments to join and I urge them to do so. This settlement will give communities the ability and resources to save lives now,” said Shapiro in a media release.
The $26 billion global settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen—the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors—and Johnson & Johnson was announced in July. The national sign-on deadline for local governments was recently extended to Jan. 26, providing a grace period for local governments to hold necessary meetings in order to vote on joining the settlement. This grace period does not impact the timeline for money to start flowing to participating states and local governments.
While it is up to local governments who have signed on to the settlement to decide where the funds will ultimately be allocated, the settlement stipulates that dollars received must be used to combat the opioid crisis. A list of approved opioid remediation uses can be found in Exhibit E of the Janssen settlement agreement. The remaining 7 counties and outstanding subdivisions have until Jan. 26 to sign on and are urged to do so as soon as possible.