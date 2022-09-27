SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles H. Saylor said he will retire on Jan. 6.
Saylor, who turns 73 that day, secured a 10-year term on the bench a yes-no retention vote in November 2021's general election. He was first elected to the bench in 2001 for a 10-year term. He was retained for a second term in November 2011 and was eligible now by virtue of a recent amendment to the Constitution of Pennsylvania in 2016 extending the retirement age of judges to age 75.
"I will miss all the people I had the privilege of working with and the satisfaction of doing this type of work, especially in areas where I can have positive impacts on people in the county," said Saylor on Tuesday.
No other person has served a third term as county judge in Northumberland County.
Saylor said he would only be able to serve until the end of 2025 when he turns 75. That same year, the terms of the other two county Judges Hugh Jones and Paige Rosini will be finished. He said it wouldn't be a good situation to have all three county judges potentially leave at the same time. In order for the position to be on the ballot in November, the seat has to be vacant for 10 months.
"I'm looking at the bigger picture, and I think it's time on my end," said Saylor.
Saylor said he is proud of many aspects of his time as a judge, including his most recent goals to assist and see the renovations of the county courthouse, launching the truancy court, making strides in reducing the number of children in foster care in cooperation with the county Children and Youth Services, and helping that department launch a Family Engagement Center. He also noted bringing Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to the county, establishing a veterans treatment court, making improvements to the criminal justice system and being involved in high-profile criminal and civil cases.
Saylor has been president judge for the past seven years, and chairman of the Northumberland County Prison Board. Last year, he also served as president of the statewide Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges. He continues to preside over major criminal and civil cases, as well as matters involving children and youth services and served as a co-editor of Pennsylvania’s original Bench Book on foster care cases.
Saylor said he intends to request senior judge status that will allow him to continue working in Northumberland and other counties up to 10 days a month. He said he also plans to spend more time with his family, including three grandchildren.
Saylor has been married for 51 years to his wife, Marty. They have two children and three grandchildren. Saylor was admitted to the bar in 1974, after graduating from the Penn State Dickinson School of Law. Prior to going on the bench, he was a practicing attorney with a Sunbury law firm, now Wiest, Muolo, Noon, Swinehart & Bathgate. Saylor and his wife reside in Northumberland.