SUNBURY — A Shamokin man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle will have to wait to be sentenced after a Northumberland County judge refused a plea agreement in the case.
Miguel Torres, 25, of Shamokin, was scheduled to be sentenced Monday in front of Judge Hugh A. Jones for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and DUI (second offense) during a 2020 vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Shamokin woman.
Jones told Torres and his attorney Vince Rovito Jr., of Shamokin, that he was not accepting a plea deal that would have seen Torres spend 5 years in prison.
"I can't accept this plea agreement," Jones said.
Rovito asked to delay the proceedings to discuss the situation with his client. Jones granted the request to delay sentencing.
Torres remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.
Police said Torres had THC in his system when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Sharon Adams, 66, on Jan. 26, 2020. Adams was killed in that Shamokin collision.
Members of Adams' family were present Monday and ready to give victim impact statements.
Torres also had legal issues several months ago when he was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, but Shamokin District Judge John Gembic dismissed felony counts of rape, sexual assault and aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault in October. Gembic dismissed the charges because the alleged victim failed to show up for court and police have been unable to reach her.