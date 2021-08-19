SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Judicial Sale scheduled for this week is postponed until October.
Tax claims director Janel Barwick said on Wednesday that the sale will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin. It was originally scheduled for Friday at the administration center in Sunbury.
Barwick said that COVID-19 cases are rising and the career center allows better social distancing with the amount of bidders.
The judicial sale has nearly 100 properties up for bid.
The judicial sale in March, also held at the career and arts center, generated $722,460.31 with 11 parcels sold out of 152 available. It was the largest judicial sale in the 11 years that Barwick has been with the tax claim department.
A property reaches judicial sale when the owner has been delinquent on taxes for two years and already has been through an upset sale with no buyers. The initial bid includes costs, recording fees, advertising and transfer fees, and each property is buyer beware. While the properties are sold free and clear — meaning the new owner is not responsible for any liens, mortgages or back taxes — the money is used to pay costs owed to the county and municipalities.
Parcels will be offered at the listed starting bid and go to the highest bidder. Bidders have until 3 p.m. the day of the sale to pay their bid in full, said Barwick.
