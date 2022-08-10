SUNBURY — The Family Engagement Center launched on Wednesday at the Northumberland County Human Services Complex.
Northumberland County Children & Youth Services Administrator Katrina Gownley and Family Engagement Supervisor Melissa Eisenhouer welcomed county leaders, employees and members of the public at an open house of the newly renovated space, located at 320 N. Second St.
"I want to make people's lives easier and better," said Eisenhouer, an 11-year county employee who has a master's degree in social work from Marywood University. "I hope we can break these cycles of abuse, poverty and not knowing how to budget or play with their kids. We hope to make the communities better."
Before the renovations, employees would go into homes to teach classes. The county never previously had support groups or community engagement, said Gownley.
The Family Engagement Center offers parenting classes, truancy prevention, family treatment court services, independent living group, woodshop, cooking, budgeting, life skills, individual and family therapy, crisis rapid response, family finding/family engagement, visitation, community meeting space, support groups and meeting space for community partners, said Gownley.
One of the goals is to utilize feedback from service users in order to develop services that are effective and beneficial for the Northumberland County community. Department leaders strive for it to be a welcoming facility that is responsive to the needs of families and individuals throughout the area, said Gownley.
The rooms include a family group decision room where families come together to make decisions on how to keep children safe without C&Y becoming involved; therapy rooms where a therapist does trauma therapy for children; a kitchen for families to participate in culinary, life skills, laundry and budgeting; and a parenting center where classes are taught, she said.
"We're looking at this to be a community effort," said Gownley. "The United Way will do services here. We have Big Brother Big Sister now who will come here and work with families. We want this to be a community initiative, not just a Children and Youth initiative. That's the whole point."
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor said the idea of the Family Engagement Center came in 2019 when the county was one of three counties selected to participate in the Pennsylvania State Roundtable's Family Engagement Initiative. The focus of this initiative was to increase family involvement, reduce trauma to children and reduce the time children are separated from those who love and care about them.
The initial meeting in the county happened in February 2020 with 15 people present. They continued to meet monthly via Zoom and came up with the idea to renovate the space for the Family Engagement Center in early 2022.
"This is the continuing efforts of our monthly meetings and the collaboration between the courts and Children and Youth and some of our other partners," said Saylor. "It's about meeting monthly and seeing what we can get done. This is one of the results of throwing out ideas. Using a space that wasn't being utilized.
The county received specialized resources developed just for them as well as training from international experts to enhance the way they serve abused or neglected children and their families. The county went from more than 200 children in foster care in 2019 down to 86.
"I'm very proud of it this," said Saylor. "It's a very good moment. There are positive things happening."