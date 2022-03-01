SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles H. Saylor has lifted masking protocols for the county courthouse and court offices.
Saylor issued an administrative order in accordance with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Effective March 1, masks are optional, according to Saylor's order. Saylor said if an individual is feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, they are to contact to the office where they have a scheduled appointment to learn how to proceed with rescheduling.