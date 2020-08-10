A Northumberland County man faces attempted homicide charges after state police say he shot another man early Sunday Morning.
Benton Ross, 29, of Mile Post Road, was arraigned by District Judge Mike Toomey this morning. Ross is charged with shooting Brian Cunningham in the foot, causing serious injury.
Cunningham was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He is listed in serious condition.
Ross appeared in front of Toomey via video from Northumberland County Jail this morning. He is in jail on $250,000 bail.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.