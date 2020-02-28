A Northumberland County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on three violations of the Toxic Substance Control Act, according to U.S. Attorney David Freed.
Dennis Morgan, 73, was indicted on Thursday after Freed said Morgan failed to provide a lead hazard pamphlet or warning and failed to retain records as required by the Code of Federal Regulations in violation of the Toxic Substances Control Act.
The Toxic Substances Control Act of 1976 provides the Environmental Protection Agency with the authority to require reporting, record-keeping and testing requirements, and restrictions relating to chemical substances and or mixtures.
The investigation was conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case, Freed said.
The maximum penalty for each violation under federal law is 1 year of imprisonment, 1 year of supervised release, and a fine of $100,000.