SUNBURY — A Northumberland County man faces up to 30 years in federal prison after he was indicted Thursday on charges of production of child pornography.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that on July 7, 2012 and July 13, 2013, in Northumberland County, Scott Eric Snyder, 50, produced child pornography.
The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.
The case originated when state police began an investigation in 2019 into the man for sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2013.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is 30 years’ imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.