SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners may seek to refund or replace the new election machines that have malfunctioned in the past three elections.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said on Wednesday that Elections Systems and Software is looking into the latest issues that caused poll workers in 17 of 74 precincts to have difficulty closing down the machines on Tuesday, delaying the full results until Wednesday. The machines also malfunctioned when the paper ballots frequently jammed in the primary and general election in 2020, meaning there has not been an election where the machines have worked correctly.
"I don't know if it's a refund or an exchange, but we need a remedy," said Schiccatano. "We can't have this every time we have an election. I'm on the phone with the state and everyone involved to work this out."
Following a state mandate, Northumberland County purchased 190 voting machines in 2019 from Elections Systems and Software with additional hardware, software and support services for $962,489 before reimbursement.
The Wolf administration decertified all voting machines across the state, requiring the purchase of new systems with a verifiable paper trail beginning in 2020. It’s a settlement of a lawsuit brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, who sought a recount in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Four in five Pennsylvania voters used machines that lack an auditable paper trail, according to The Associated Press.
Board of Election Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said the problem on Tuesday night was originally believed to be user error but that was not the case.
"Our judges of election and poll workers did everything right," he said. "I want to emphasize how well they did in getting the data back. They really didn't do anything wrong."
Savidge and five other county workers on Wednesday went to each of the 17 polling places to close down the machines. At each location, the closing procedures were done correctly but the machines were still malfunctioning, he said.
The vote total tape was printed out correctly and displayed at the polling stations as required by law. The poll workers returned four copies and posted one, which remains at the polling place for a few days, said Savidge.
The paper copy on record was compared with the digital copy to determine that they matched and each vote was recorded. No votes were lost, all votes were secure, said Savidge.
The cause of the malfunction is not yet known, but Savidge said he believes the master drives did not transmit data properly, causing the poll workers to be unable to finish the close-out procedures.
The results of the primary election are available online at www.norrycopa.net.