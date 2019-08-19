SUNBURY — The case against accused killer Brian Heffner will move forward toward a trial in early 2020.
At a pre-trial conference and motions hearing on Monday, Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor ordered that court documents should be amended instead of the defense's desire to throw out the entire case due to a Rule 504 violation. Pennsylvania's criminal code stipulates that each individual charge should have a summary of events, but two counts in the affidavit do not have summaries.
Court-appointed defense attorney John L. McLaughlin, of Danville, argued that the case should be amended or thrown out due to this violation. District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he believes there is enough information in the court documents, but would amend two conspiracy counts to include the summary to make it easier moving forward.
Witnesses Robert Villari and David Brown told police Heffner fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
McLaughlin and co-counsel Michael P. Dennehy also asked Matulewicz to check for any additional discovery evidence or testing to ensure the defense wouldn't need to ask the judge for permission to hire experts with only weeks before a jury selection or trial. The trial was set for next month, but they were granted a continuance to review the new discovery submitted to them in July.
McLaughlin reported that the Commonwealth provided them with a copy of a Jan. 18 Pennsylvania State Police Laboratory report concerning the recovery and testing of a .40-caliber pistol. The firearm was recovered in Lebanon County late last year and is believed to be the weapon used to kill Maschal, according to court documents.
Matulewicz said the report came to Northumberland County in July and he provided the defense with a copy of it as soon as he could.
Dennehy noted that additional experts may be needed to discuss firearms and ballistics reports, and examine the weapon for tissue, blood, DNA and fingerprints.
The jury selection and trial are expected to be scheduled for January, Matulewicz said.