SUNBURY — Northumberland County passed a resolution last month to request appropriate funding to support community-based mental health services in the 2022-23 Pennsylvania budget.
Governor Tom Wolf’s budget proposal calls for a $36.6 million increase in county mental health base funds as well as an additional $40 million in one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support efforts to provide critical behavioral health services.
"Our system collectively has been stretched to the breaking point," said Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano. "To prevent further suffering and invest in the recovery from the pandemic, we're asking the governor and Legislature to make an investment in human services now."
A 21-member Mental Health Safety Net Coalition that represents 200 providers of health and human services also sent a letter in February. They partnered with other system stakeholders and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania through the coalition.
Northumberland County, which passed its resolution on May 3, is among a collection of local governments and community organizations in Pennsylvania to request funding. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and other community stakeholders are calling on leaders in Harrisburg to increase mental health funding and provide ongoing funding commitment for years to come to fill the gaps in service needs and ensure counties are able to develop and sustain programs to fit the needs of their communities.
"A substantial investment of state dollars is needed to rebuild and strengthen community crisis services, residential mental health programs and other locally provided care that will stabilize mental health services and assist hospitals, other community resources and our county jails with becoming de facto safety nets when traditional access channels are pushed beyond capacity," said Schiccatano.
Schiccatano said state leaders need to step up on mental health funding and services.
"Now, more than ever," he said. "We're in a real crisis."
Snyder, Union and Montour counties have not passed any similar resolutions.
The Wolf administration highlighted May as Mental Health Awareness Month, which seeks to raise awareness and understanding of mental health and wellness, mental illness, and substance use disorders and encourage people who are experiencing these to seek help.
“Each of us can and must be a source of support for our loved ones and people throughout our lives," said Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead in a prepared release. "Think about the number of people you interact with every day — there are endless opportunities to foster connections, be a source of validation, and help people feel less alone in whatever they may be going through. Checking in on people, sharing resources, and helping people feel safe sharing their own experience are simple steps, but they can be the gentle support that someone needs to ask for help themselves.”
Pennsylvanians struggling with anxiety and other challenging emotions can contact the Persevere PA Support & Referral Helpline toll-free, 24/7 at 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600. The helpline is staffed by skilled and compassionate caseworkers who will be available to counsel struggling Pennsylvanians and refer them to resources in their community that can further help to meet individual needs.
The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) and the Affordable Care Act require that mental health and substance use disorder treatments be provided by insurers with standards of coverage that are no less restrictive than their coverage for general medical and surgical care. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) works to ensure that insurers operating within the commonwealth are following state and federal parity laws, allowing those struggling with mental health or substance use disorders continued access to the care they need.