SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners for the third year in a row passed a tentative budget without any tax increases.
At Tuesday’s public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best unanimously voted to approve the first reading of the proposed $85.8 million budget for 2023 that maintains the county millage rate at 30.885. The budgets for 2022 and 2021 also called for no tax increases.
“We work very hard to make that happen because we know people are struggling,” said Schiccatano. “We hope to ease that burden by not increasing taxes again.”
The $85,806,719 spending plan is approximately $3.4 million less than last year. Total millage remains at 30.885 with 25 mills going to the general fund and 5.885 mills going to debt service. Each mill of tax generates $750,000 in revenue.
“We worked very hard on this,” said Schiccatano.
Schiccatano thanked his fellow commissioners, department heads, Controller Christopher Grayson, senior finance manager Lori Smoogen and Cory Johnson, of Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, of Harrisburg, for their work on the budget. Johnson, who oversaw the county’s distribution of COVID-19 relief funds, was hired to oversee the budget proposal after budget director Stephen Cook retired earlier this year.
Commissioner Kymberley Best said Johnson was “great to work with.”
Human Resources Director Joe Picarella said health insurance costs increased by 7.5 percent. The commissioners selected Geisinger as the health insurance provider on Tuesday.
The 2021 budget was $82.9 million with no tax increase. The 2020 budget was $79.5 million with a .667 millage increase. The 2019 budget was $76.4 million with no increase in millage. Comparatively, the 2016 budget was approved for $104.8 million, the 2017 budget was approved for $81.2 million and the 2018 budget was $94.6 million.
The final approval of the budget will take place at a special public meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 27.