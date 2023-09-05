SUNBURY — Meghan Weaver, a 24-year county employee, is the new Northumberland County Children and Youth Services director.
Weaver replaces former Director Leslie Ward, who replaced former Director Katrina Gownley, who resigned earlier this year.
Ward left the county a few weeks ago for a different position, according to officials.
Weaver was approved Tuesday during a regular commissioner's meeting, and Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he is happy for Weaver.
"She will do a great job," Schiccatano said. "We are pleased to give her this new position and she comes with a lot of experience."
Weaver thanked commissioners and said she looks forward to the challenges.
"I am excited to get started and mobilize the department," Weaver said after the meeting. "I look forward to the challenges ahead."
Ward was earning $51,000 but Chief Clerk Nate Savidge said officials will hold a salary board meeting to determine Weaver's salary because she has been with the county for 24 years.
The turnover in the position all occurred after Gownley told commissioners she was leaving in February. Ward began her tenure in March and resigned about a month ago, officials said.
Savidge said Weaver will fit in perfectly and do a great job for the department and county.
"Many times we focus on policy and what agencies do. We must also remember that the people in those agencies matter just as much as the policies they enact. Meghan is a qualified and tested leader who will keep the agency running smoothly," Savidge said.
She already plans to balance her leadership team and work with employees to protect the most vulnerable members of our county."
Commissioner Joe Klebon said the county supports the new hire.
"We support Meghan taking on this administrative position," he said. "She offers continued stability and experience to an agency that has a difficult job of protecting the children of our county."