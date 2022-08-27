SUNBURY — Organizers are already planning for next year’s event after several hundred people packed the Sunbury Amphitheater on Saturday for the first Northumberland County Pride event.
The mission of the event, according to organizers, was to create an accepting environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals and Pride of the Susquehanna Valley to provide a fun, family-friendly event with free entertainment open to all.
And one of the organizers, Victoria Rosancrans said it did just that.
“We are already looking at September 2023 as our next event,” Rosancrans said. “We wanted to provide a safe place and help change ignorance to awareness.”
The event included guest speakers, drag entertainers, comedian Luis Charriez, belly dancers, a petting zoo, food vendors and craft and sale vendors. There was also live music provided by the band Good Paige, singer/songwriter James Stankunas and musicians James Lamar and Chrissy Chaotic.
The LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, and asexual/agender) community has been asking about an event, and Rosancrans, also president of Sunbury Rotary Club, said she was thrilled to see the turnout.
“It’s very nice to see people enjoying themselves and having a good time,” Rosancrans said.
Drag entertainers include Joey Daniels, Xander Valentine King, Trixy Valentine, Victoria Rosancrans (Viktor Luv Valentine), Alexus V. Daniels, Chynna V. Buffet Ciara, Ryan M. Stone, Delaine D-Lite, Emily Poliniak (Kitty Devil), Crystall Shayde Ms. Central Pride 2022, Regina Love Vite, Chelsea Cherry, Tiffany Silverba, Angelica Hairyetta and Amber Alerta.
Chelsea Cherry, whose real name is Drake Naylor, 24, of York, said the day was filled with love.
“It’s so nice to see so many smiley faces,” Naylor said. “This is a great event and I’m happy to be here.”