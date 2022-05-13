SUNBURY — Tom Reisinger will be the new warden at the Northumberland County Jail.
The retired correctional officer said he left the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 2020, but felt he had more to give.
He was hired during a special county prison board meeting this morning.
"This is a big day in my life," he said after the meeting. "I feel I could help make a change at the jail."
Reisinger began his career at the former Northumberland County Prison, on Second Street, in 1994, he said.
"He (Reisinger) has an extensive background," Northumberland County President and prison board chairman Judge Charles Saylor said.
There was urgency behind the prison board's action. Over the past few months the jail lost its longtime warden, Bruce Kovach and Deputy Warden Jim Smick, who both retired.
Officials then hired David McCoy, 51, who recently was arrested in Columbia County for allegedly putting a gun to a woman’s head during a domestic altercation in Catawissa.
Commissioner and board Chairman Sam Schiccatano said he was excited about Reisinger starting.
"He will get right to work on Monday," Schiccatano said. "We believe he is the right person for this job."
Prison board members interviewed seven people over the course of the last few weeks, Schiccatano said.
"I have so much more to give," Reisinger said. "I am ready to get right to work."