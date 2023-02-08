SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Prison Board members are researching a new mail system in order to prevent drugs from entering the county jail in Coal Township.
At Wednesday's public prison board meeting, District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and county Detective Degg Stark brought up the issue for discussion. The topic was discussed in 2020 but never came to fruition due to pending lawsuits of the practice in other states.
"I think it would save time in the long run," said Matulewicz. "The prison has to do investigations and interviews. I believe it would eliminate the vast majority of drugs that are getting into prison. We won't know until we do it. The only way drugs get into the prison are through the mail or someone walking in through the door. That would only be kitchen staff or our staff."
The county is looking into either hiring a third party or training a member of the staff like state and federal institutions already do. The system would allow for social mail to be opened, the letters and photographs would be copied and sent to the inmate, and the original mail as well as any hidden contraband would be destroyed. This would not be for any legal mail, said Matulewicz.
It would cut down on overdoses and associated deaths, prevent staff members from being contaminated when checking the mail, and reduce investigation times, said Stark, who investigates crimes that occur in the prison.
"I just see widespread benefits across the entire spectrum," said Stark.
Stark said offenders have little to no risk in sending drugs through the mail. They're mailed with a bogus return-to-sender address and the intended recipient has plausible deniability, he said.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he would like to have information on what other counties are doing. Commissioner Kymberley Best said this topic should be treated with "time and consideration."
"I'm uncomfortable until we have some sort of resolution on what's legal and what's not," said Best.