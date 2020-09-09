Northumberland County's courthouse renovation project received a $100,000 boost thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC).
State lawmakers Senator John R. Gordner (R-27), Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) and Representative Kurt A. Masser (R-107) helped secure the funding. The money will be used to help refurbish the existing courthouse, including masonry work on the brownstone elements of the building.
"I am pleased that PHMC awarded this significant grant,” said Gordner. “It is gratifying to know that this historical building will be brought back to its former glory.”
The first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
Last year the county was awarded a $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county.
“I’d like to congratulate the Northumberland County officials for submitting a viable and important project for funding consideration and for being awarded this grant,” said Culver.
“The restoration and improvements will allow the courthouse to continue to be an important landmark in Northumberland County for many years to come,” said Masser.
PHMC approves grants through the Keystone Historic Preservation (KHP) Grant Program, which are used to fund preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration activities of historic sites that are eligible for or listed in the National Register of Historic Places.