Northumberland County will receive $635,000 over the next two years to combat opioids and study the patterns and characteristics of the drug problem in the Valley.
The county was awarded one of 21 federal grants to cover the costs of its Rural Responses to the Opioid Epidemic Demonstration Project. The grant covers a six-month planning period and 18 months of implementation.
Northumberland County is the primary recipient of the grant, with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Gaudenzia and Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. partnering in an "initiative (that) includes representatives from partner agencies, law enforcement, social services, the courts, and the community-at-large."
Earlier this month, Coroner James F. Kelley said 40 people died in the county of a drug overdose last year, a 60-percent increase over the 24 fatal overdoses reported by Kelley for 2018. The county’s previous record-high was 30 overdose deaths set in 2017.
“Northumberland County is excited about this opportunity that will enable us to put important pieces in place in addressing this critical issue in our region,” Sam Scicchitano, Northumberland County Commissioner chair said. “We are so proud of the partnerships that have been developed and feel confident that, as a result of this more aggressive effort, we will begin to see real progress.”
Recovery specialist Chad Wolfe, a member of the Northumberland County Opioid Coalition since its founding has been hired as project coordinator with the grant funding.
“We’re trying to help all people get better and live better lives, from parents and kids to anyone in the community struggling with a substance use disorder,” says Wolfe. “All of the pieces of this puzzle need to work together to address the problem and to support people with substance use disorder. We need to encourage people to get the help they need and find things that motivate them.”
Among the goals of the grant are:
- Hiring a data consultant to monitor, maintain, and analyze accurate and relevant data to identify gaps in service and track the progress of the project and the problem.
- Engaging a Safe Care Manager who will work with pregnant women to encourage them to seek treatment for substance use disorder.
- Implementing a Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) program, with a particular focus on the Lower Anthracite, to train law enforcement in substance use-related issues and to connect individuals with appropriate help; this is a diversion program designed to place first-time offenders into treatment instead of incarceration.
- Hiring a Certified Recovery Specialist to assist police in a rapid response program aligning with the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative program.
- Coordinating Strengthening Families programs throughout the county, an evidence-based prevention program targeting adolescents ages 10 to 14 and their caregivers, for youth and families in several Northumberland County school districts.