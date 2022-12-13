SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners recognized two Children & Youth Services employees for their work in establishing the Family Engagement Center.
At last week's public meeting, the commissioners presented a certificate of appreciation to C&Y Services Administrator Katrina Gownley and Family Engagement Supervisor Melissa Eisenhouer for the new center, working through COVID-19 and taking caseloads despite being management. The newly renovated Family Engagement Center, located at the Northumberland County Human Services Complex, 320 N. Second St., opened in August to help residents break cycles of abuse and poverty.
Gownley thanked the commissioners and her partners for helping establish the center. She invited everyone to come to tour the facility.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER