SUNBURY — Every May, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) leads the celebration of Older Americans Month. This year’s theme focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, living independently for as long as possible and participating in ways they choose.
While "Age My Way" looks different for each person, here are common things everyone can consider:
Planning: Think about future needs and wants, from home and community-based services to community activities that interest them.
Engagement: Remain involved and contribute to the community through work, volunteer, and/or civic participation opportunities.
Access: Make home improvements and modifications, use assistive technologies and customize supports.
Connection: Maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to the community.
Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in our communities for as long as possible benefits everyone. This year, Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging will celebrate Older Americans Month with partners in the aging community.
For information regarding available supports and services to older adults, contact the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging at 570-495-2395 or visit them online at www.ncaging.org. Information can also be found on its Facebook page.