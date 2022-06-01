SUNBURY — A recount was held on Wednesday in Northumberland County for the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary, yielding the same result of hedge fund CEO David McCormick leading over celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in the county.
Republican leaders in Northumberland County and representatives of the campaigns for McCormick and Oz joined election officials during the official recount in the county at the election office at the human services complex along North Second Street, Sunbury. The county election officials and employees worked with a representative of Election Systems and Software for more than eight hours to check the votes.
"Recounts are a pain, but it's a cool process to watch in the county and the states," said Northumberland County Board of Elections Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge. "This recount could literally change the outcome of the senate race."
The race is currently in the midst of a statewide recount until June 8, with Oz ahead of McCormick in the initial tally by 922 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast — even though some counties are still not done counting every ballot cast in the May 17 primary election.
After the count in Northumberland County, McCormick led over Oz 4,231 votes to 3,745. The only discrepancy was in Rockefeller Township's mail-in votes. Twenty-two votes in Rockefeller Township were erroneously not counted, but it didn't make a difference in the victory for McCormick.
"I'm grateful for the team we have in the county," said Savidge. "We told them it was going to be three hours, but it ended up being eight hours by the time we were done."
Deb Betz, the chair of the Northumberland County Republican Party, said she is a firm believer in fair elections.
"Northumberland County is fair," she said. "I'm here to confirm it is. Whichever candidate is chosen, we will support and do whatever we can to push it through."
Betz took detailed notes on Wednesday's processes, including any delays and issues. She wrote down time stamps and exactly what happened.
"They're good at filling us in on the process," said Betz. "It makes it go so much smoother when it's transparent. They're on top of it here. It's important to document everything."
James Sanders, a member of the county Republican party, said he will prepare a report on the recount process and make it available to the public. He did the same in 2020.
The goal is to "make it as transparent as possible, so people are confident in their votes."
Bonnie Feaster and Kay Keller, of the Oz campaign, declined comment.
Steve Todzia, of the McCormick campaign, said his goal is to find the winner.
Montour County finished its recount of McCormick's victory on Friday with no changes
"There is not one vote difference," said Montour County Election Board Solicitor Mike Dennehy. "We got verification from the Department of State that we were the first county to finish."
Snyder County started on Wednesday and plans to finish Thursday. Union County will also start the recount Thursday.
Daily Item reporters Joe Sylvester, Marcia Moore and Chris Benson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.