SUNBURY — Leaders in Northumberland County re-dedicated the 157-year-old Northumberland County Courthouse on Friday following the conclusion of a $4.7 million renovation project.
Dozens of elected officials, county employees, judges and court personnel gathered in the first courtroom to observe the project’s completion with a few speeches and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The courthouse is located at 201 Market St., Sunbury, at the corner of South Second Street, next to Cameron Park.
“It’s a century and a half old and still standing,” said President Judge Charles Saylor. “It’s still historically magnificent and beautiful.”
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
Renovations included outside facade work to restore the courthouse to its original look, including the clock tower; a new fourth courtroom on the second floor, an attorney-client room, a new HVAC system and a new handicap-accessible ramp.
“This is the most important real estate in the county,” said Saylor. “We have a building that’s worthy of that significant position.”
The building stands out for its “historical features” and “present-day practicality,” said Saylor.
Former state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, who helped secure funding for the project, congratulated the commissioners and county officials for the completed project.
“Thank you for preserving history,” said Gordner. “Thank you for recognizing 150 years here in this courthouse. I look forward to decades and centuries more of great work in this great building.”
Carl Kanaskie, of McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg, said the project was “a fun, difficult challenge.”
The project was originally bid for $4.3 million, but unexpected change orders increased the final price to $4.7 million. A modern courthouse would cost more than $11 million to construct, said Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
“I think we made the right decision,” said Schiccatano. “The outside is beautiful and back to what it probably looked like 100 years ago.”
In May 2021, county commissioners approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315, which includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355, which includes three alternates.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.
The county used approximately $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds toward additional expenses related to HVAC work as well as leftover funding from the county prison project.
Schiccatano thanked everyone involved in bringing this project to fruition. He said two of the biggest projects in the history of Northumberland County — the courthouse and the prison — were completed within four years of each other.
The next phase of the project is to illuminate the clock tower and to restore the tile floor on the main corridor of the first floor. Plans for the tile work will go to the state for approval with an anticipated bid awarding in the spring, said Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery.
The county was awarded a $100,000 grant from PHMC for this next phase of county rehabilitation courthouse project. The county will use the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant for the tile floor on the main corridor on the first floor.