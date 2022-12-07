SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioners are searching for a new 911 coordinator following the resignation of Russ Fellman.
Commissioner Joe Klebon and Sam Schiccatano both confirmed on Tuesday that Fellman submitted his resignation on Nov. 30. An advertisement seeking a full-time, qualified replacement was placed on the county’s website last week.
“Mr. Fellman did not give a reason,” said Klebon, the commissioner who oversees the 911 center. “I believe he felt it was time to step down with some of the issues going on.”
The resignation comes after two incidents. In October, members of the Northumberland County Fire Chiefs Association at a meeting called for Fellman’s termination, citing dispatch times, turnover rates and incorrect box cards. This week, former Commissioner Vinny Clausi, on behalf of former Sheriff Chad Reiner, submitted a letter to the editor detailing how an ambulance delayed for an hour allegedly contributed to the death of Reiner’s unborn child in September. That letter is on page B3 today.
Klebon reiterated that Fellman did not indicate whether these two incidents were the reasons why Fellman stepped down. Fellman was not asked to resign, he said.
County Solicitor Frank Garrigan said the county has not seen any legal action in relation to Reiner and his family.
Fellman remains on staff as a dispatcher. Schicccatano said that Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Jeffery is overseeing the 911 center in the absence of a coordinator.
“We’re waiting on applicants,” said Schiccatano. “We’ll be interviewing as soon as possible and as soon as we get applications.”
According to the job posting, “This full-time position comes with a full benefit package including health insurance, prescription, vision, dental, vacation, holiday, sick, personal time, and retirement.” The position “supervises and coordinates activities in the 9-1-1 Communications Center and the Communications shift supervisors in the performance of their daily work duties and responsibilities, and is liaison to the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) as a Communications Officer. Responds to public and media concerns as required.”
Applications should be sent to Northumberland County H.R. Department, Attn: Joe Picarelli, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury, PA. 17801.
The county is also seeking a 911 quality assurance-training officer, 911 telecommunicator and a 911 training officer.