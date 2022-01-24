SUNBURY — Northumberland County and the city of Shamokin were awarded more than $1 million in combined Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to improve safety, repair roadways and sidewalks, and update sewage and stormwater.

Northumberland County was awarded $703,609 for several projects: a waterline replacement for the Herndon Borough-Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority; the creation of drainage ditches and storm water channels on East District Road in Delaware Township; the reconstruction of curb cuts and ramps in Milton Borough; the creation of a downtown park on Oak Street in the borough of Mount Carmel; and the construction of a ramp for people with disabilities at the community gym at the Ralpho Township office.

The City of Shamokin was awarded $316,934 for projects including: road reconstruction and repaving of First Street, Walnut Street and Water Street; the demolition of blighted properties as part of downtown revitalization; and improvements to a community garden on Sunbury Street.

On Monday, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced more than $2.1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to communities in Columbia, Mercer, Northumberland, Sullivan, and Venango counties.

“CDBG grants fund a wide variety of projects that make our communities better places to live, work and play,” said Sec. Davin. “We remain committed to providing this support to communities throughout Pennsylvania.”

Tags

Trending Video