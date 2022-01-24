SUNBURY — Northumberland County and the city of Shamokin were awarded more than $1 million in combined Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to improve safety, repair roadways and sidewalks, and update sewage and stormwater.
Northumberland County was awarded $703,609 for several projects: a waterline replacement for the Herndon Borough-Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority; the creation of drainage ditches and storm water channels on East District Road in Delaware Township; the reconstruction of curb cuts and ramps in Milton Borough; the creation of a downtown park on Oak Street in the borough of Mount Carmel; and the construction of a ramp for people with disabilities at the community gym at the Ralpho Township office.
The City of Shamokin was awarded $316,934 for projects including: road reconstruction and repaving of First Street, Walnut Street and Water Street; the demolition of blighted properties as part of downtown revitalization; and improvements to a community garden on Sunbury Street.
On Monday, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced more than $2.1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to communities in Columbia, Mercer, Northumberland, Sullivan, and Venango counties.
“CDBG grants fund a wide variety of projects that make our communities better places to live, work and play,” said Sec. Davin. “We remain committed to providing this support to communities throughout Pennsylvania.”