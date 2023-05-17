SUNBURY — Incumbent Northumberland County Sheriff Robert Wolfe secured both the Republican and Democratic nominations in Tuesday's primary election, according to unofficial election results in Northumberland County.
Wolfe, who was on the Republican ballot, had 9,355 votes. He is seeking his third term.
Wolfe also had 204 write-in votes on the Democratic ballot, earning him enough to secure the Democratic nomination for November. There were 451 write-in votes in total on the Democratic side.
Treasurer Sandra Brown also secured the Republican nomination with 9,156 votes.
While there were 225 write-in votes on the Democratic side, no one qualified for the Democratic nomination for treasurer, according to the election office.
Brown was sworn in as acting treasurer this past August after former Treasurer Kevin Gilroy announced his retirement.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER