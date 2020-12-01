SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners will close down all county buildings with the exception of the courthouse to the public starting Wednesday.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best announced they are making the "proactive" strategy to close down the administration building and human services complex, both in Sunbury, and the career center in Shamokin due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county and state. The county courthouse in Sunbury will remain open at this time.
"Because of what's going on, we feel it's a good reason to be proactive and do something now," said Schiccatano. "We would like to continue this until Jan. 4, which is the Monday after New Years, and as the weeks go, we will continue to look at it. We hope this will help control what's happening."
The commissioners said they will follow the model they adopted in March when they shut down the county buildings during the first wave of the novel coronavirus. Employees will continue to work and any business or information at the Sunbury locations that need to be addressed can be dropped off in containers or directed to the security officer on duty, the commissioners said.
The human services building employees will work in teams on a rotating two-week schedule with one team working from the office, one team working at home, and one team on call, they commissioners said.
"We're higher (in cases) than they were in the spring," said Klebon. "We'll evaluate this on a day-by-day and week-by-week basis. We're obviously concerned about everyone's health, safety and well-being. We urge everyone to take all precautions necessary and take this very seriously."
He encouraged citizens to wear masks, wash hands regularly and social distance from others.
Best said it's becoming normal to have lost a loved one or have to quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
"The expectations that this could be worse in our area," Best said. "It's something we should be concerned about."
Best encouraged citizens to stay home more often and be more cautious.
"Hopefully we'll get through this," she said.
Schiccatano said President Judge Charles Saylor will make any further decisions and announcements about the courthouse's status.
The prison board meeting, originally scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, is canceled for December.