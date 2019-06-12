Northumberland County is the latest to file a lawsuit against Purdue Pharmaceutical, a Connecticut based maker of OxyContin, and its affiliates.
The federal lawsuit was filed on June 5 in the Middle District of Pennsylvania in a 673-page document. Nationally, more than 2,000 state, local and tribal governments have sued Purdue, according to the Associated Press.
In the lawsuit, filed by a team of attorneys from several firms in Pennsylvania and New York, the county notes that it ranked 25th in the overdose death rate in 2016, having 27 people die from overdose deaths in that year.
Purdue knew in 1997 that drugs containing oxycodone, such as OxyContin, were widely abused. Still, company representatives marketed it as not being addictive and downplayed the potential for abuse, the suit states.
The county alleges 16 counts, including fraudulent conveyances, civil conspiracy, violations of Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, Common Law Fraud, unjust enrichment, negligence and gross negligence, negligent misrepresentation and racketeering.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER