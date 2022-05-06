SUNBURY — The top priority of Northumberland County residents is the ability to pay utility bills, according to a survey presented at the Northumberland County Summit.
Local leaders from community organizations and stakeholders gathered on Friday at Whispering Oaks Vineyard for the Northumberland County Summit to share their experiences and expertise in identifying common priorities and goals in Northumberland County. The event was hosted by the Bucknell Office of Civic Engagement in collaboration with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and sponsored by the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.
"This needs assessment is done every three years. This was a little bit different than it has been in the past," said Sandy Winhofer, a Community Action Agency supervisor at Central Susquehanna Opportunities. "In the past, we've always had similar top five situations. This year was different because of COVID. COVID affected a lot of us. Usually, housing is number one. Because housing during COVID was different because of the eviction moratorium, utility bills were number one."
The survey was conducted by Central Susquehanna Opportunities in 2021, taking responses from 400 residents and 76 service providers across Northumberland, Columbia and Montour counties. The top five of 16 priorities/goals/needs that are most important in the community are utility bills, housing, food, hearing costs and transportation.
"Rising costs caused a lot of people to have utility issues," said Winhofer. "We continue to have housing issues."
Fifty-one percent lived in the county for at least 10 years, 50 percent are one-to-two-person households with 62 percent having at least one child and 73 percent with two children. The majority of respondents were from Northumberland County, said Community Action Agency Administrator Stacie Snyder.
"We did go out into the community," said Snyder. "We set up at grocery stores, we set up at parks, we did it electronically, so we could obtain a representation from all socio-economic statuses. The majority of our respondents were those living in poverty."
In 2021, Central Susquehanna Opportunities helped 946 people avoid eviction. The price of food also skyrocketed, said Winhofer.
The morning presentation was followed by breakout sessions organized around six top priorities: housing, transportation, sense of belonging, economic development, mental health and community development. Each participant had the option to attend up to three different sessions focused on their own unique topic.
"The overarching goal of the summit is to listen to each other, learn together and strengthen our partnerships in an effort to maximize collaboration in our county," said Sarah Farbo, assistant director of the Community Based and Engaged, Service Learning at Bucknell University.
Key organizing partners of the Summit included Bucknell Office of Civic Engagement, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging and Veterans Affairs, Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez, Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc., DIG Furniture Bank, Central Susquehanna Valley Mediation and Summit Early Learning.