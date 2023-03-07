SUNBURY — A nine-year employee of the Northumberland County Children & Youth Services is set to be officially approved as the new administrator of the department on Thursday.
The Northumberland County Salary Board is scheduled to meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the county administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury, to approve and set the salary of Leslie Ward as the new C&Y services administrator. Ward replaces Katrina Gownley, who resigned in February to start a new position as the administrator of Luzerne County's Children and Youth.
Ward became the acting administrator on Feb. 9.
"Leslie is doing a very good job so far," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano at Tuesday's regular public meeting. "We know she will continue to do that."
Ward started as a caseworker nine years ago in the department. She was most recently a director of social services.
"I just want to thank all of you for the support in taking over this position," said Ward. "I do take it very seriously. My heart is really is in child welfare. I welcome the opportunity."
Gownley has worked for the county for 19 years. She was appointed administrator of the department in October 2016.
The salary board consists of Commissioner Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best and Controller Christopher Grayson.